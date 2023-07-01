Megan Thee Stallion Whips Up A Batch Of Fried Pickles

“I’m gonna show you how a bad bitch eat pickles,” Megan declared to begin her most recent Instagram post. The rapper took to the kitchen to jump on the very popular cooking trends that have taken over the likes of TikTok and Instagram. On the menu were spicy fried pickles, complete with a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto crust. Megan also utilized Pepper Jack cheese because “I love for my mouth to be fire when I eat.” The rapper also took the time the time to remind everyone to hold firm against the adorable begging of any dogs that might find their way into the kitchen. ”If you got a lil puppy dog like I do…you say no no no you can’t have this,” Megan stated.

The video is hilarious, with Megan’s commentary absolutely makes the video top-tier. As she cuts the cheese, she comments that she is actually creating “little t-shirts” for them. A few seconds later, she reduces the size of a cheese slice, stating My boy t-shirt was a lil too big so I’m tailoring it rn for him.” Also, big respect to Megan for utilizing the wet hand, dry hand method that has been long-advocated by TikTok chefs. Finally, Megan lightly fried the pickles and served them up little paper boats.

Pickles By Meg

Firstly, these things look absolutely delicious. If Chef Reacts or North Ohama Cat Lady saw these, it would be a “10/10” and a “Save me a plate and pour me a double” for both of them. The comments absolutely agreed that Megan was absolutely serving (pickles). Furthermore, people were also loving Megan’s laidback, no-makeup look. One of the more bizarre comments came from Kroger, who noticed the brand of pickle that Megan used. The grocery chain commented, “Hot girls like Kroger pickles 💙.” But the food got the comment section seal of approval.

Of course, Megan is taking some time away from music right now. But it’s good to see that she’s having fun and filling her days with some wholesome activities. Furthermore, what do you think about Megan’s pickles? Let us know in the comments.

