Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Have Top Female Track On Spotify’s Most-Streamed Rap Songs List

As the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop continue to roll out, Spotify is joining in on the fun with yet another playlist. This time around, the platform’s Rap Caviar division has analyzed its data to compile a collection of the 50 songs from the genre with the highest streaming numbers. While we weren’t at all surprised to see figures like the late XXXTENTACION, Eminem, and Drake come out on top, there are some artists and tracks that social media users feel are missing from the hip-hop playlist, including Tupac.

In the No. 1 position over halfway into 2023 is Post Malone’s “rockstar” featuring 21 Sav, which landed on the former’s Beerbongs & Bentleys LP in 2018 and has been playing in clubs ever since. Following that comes Juice WRLD’s most popular release, “Lucid Dreams,” as well as Drake’s viral, inspiring Scorpion cut, “God’s Plan.” Rounding out the Top 10 is two XXX songs (“SAD!” and “Jocelyn Flores) alongside Travis Scott’s “goosebumps” and “SICKO MODE” featuring Drizzy. We also have Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” and Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE” from his Pulitzer-prize winning DAMN. LP.

XXXTENTACION, Eminem, and Drake Lead the Way

Interestingly, we don’t see the first female joint on the playlist until over halfway through. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s work together on “WAP” put them at No. 36, and while they certainly got their share of backlash for the salacious single, it undoubtedly helped them both rise to new heights in their careers.

Other noteworthy inclusions from Spotify are Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and Lil Baby’s “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna. Aside from Bardi and Thee Stallion, the only other woman who appears is Rihanna, thanks to her vocals on “Love The Way You Lie” with Slim Shady.

Spotify’s Top 50 Rap Songs Playlist

Tap into Spotify’s exclusive new playlist in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th below. Are there any songs that you’re surprised to see on, or missing from the round-up? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

