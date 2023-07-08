Bad Bunny has officially broken a Spotify record. The Puerto Rican rapper’s 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is now the most streamed album of all time on the platform. It’s Bad Bunny’s fourth solo album, and was released in May of last year. The album also features other artists Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, The Marías, and more. It brought fans hits like “Tití Me Preguntó,” and “Me Porto Bonito.” The record isn’t too shocking, as Bad Bunny has previously been named the most streamed artist on the platform for years in a row.

Bad Bunny has also recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner. The duo has been spotted out together countless times recently, and some fans even suspect that a recent single of his could have been a nod to the model. The music video for “WHERE SHE GOES” also features Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, and more.

Bad Bunny Breaks Streaming Record

Earlier this year, a source told UsWeekly that Jenner sees Bad Bunny as having “long term potential.” The source added, “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny also made his in-ring debut with the WWE. During an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily Radio, the artist expressed how much of a toll the sport takes on him. In the interview, he revealed that his San Juan match in May landed him an injury. “I suffer. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. Whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match,” he explained. Bad Bunny continued, “I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared.”

