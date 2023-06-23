Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are enjoying the summer season together. The pair were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper were seen arriving at the hotel. This sighting followed their sushi outing the previous day. Kendall opted for an incognito look. The model was wearing navy blue bicycle shorts, a white crop top, and a black shrug. She completed the outfit with orange, yellow, and black sneakers and white socks. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, wore a blue t-shirt, pants, a Boston Red Sox ball cap, and black sunglasses. The look made him barely recognizable.

The two confirmed their relationship in March, after weeks of speculation and public displays of affection. The couple was first seen engaging in PDA at a nightclub in mid-February. The recent outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel took place amidst Kendall Jenner expressing her feelings of not fitting in with her family. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, she revealed that she has always felt out of place in her famous family. She also said that she didn’t choose the life of fame and reality TV. She acknowledged that while she has learned to navigate this lifestyle. However, she doesn’t feel naturally suited to it.

Kendall Jenner’s Public Upbringing

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kendall’s experience in the spotlight began at a young age. The burgeoning supermodel was was only 11 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered. Unlike her older siblings who actively chose to live their lives on camera, Kendall feels different. She is a Jenner rather than a Kardashian. Kendall is clearly as more aligned with her father than the rest of her family. According to her, it strange to be grouped under the Kardashian name. Still, that doesn’t seem to stop it from happening.

However, that is not to suggest that she holds any animosity toward her family. According to Kendall, she admires her older sister Kim. The star seems to thrive in the reality television world. However, it took Kendall almost 20 years to become accustomed to the public attention and accept her role in the spotlight. What do you think of the relationship

