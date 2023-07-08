Kendall Jenner is now being linked to French professional footballer Kylian Mbappé, after they were were spotted together recently. The two were seen dancing with each other at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party over Independence Day weekend. The rumors circulate amid other rumors that she’s romantically involved with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. According to reports, Jenner met Mbappé earlier this year, when her and her sister Kim Kardashian went to one of his games in Paris.

Jenner has been spotted countless times with Bad Bunny in recent months. Though neither of them have addressed the status of their relationship, a source reportedly told People that they’re “getting more serious.” The clip of Jenner and Mbappé circulating the internet certainly doesn’t discount their potential romance, as the two are dancing a fair distance away from each other.

Kendall Jenner Dances With Kylian Mbappé

Jenner also recently walked in Jacquemus’ Spring 2024 runway show at the Palace of Versailles. Once again, the model fell victim to internet trolls who compared her cloud-inspired look to a diaper. In an interview with WSJ last month, she spoke on the constant pressure she feels being in the spotlight. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not good at it,” Jenner explained. “I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Jenner attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July bash with her friends La La Anthony, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye. She was also accompanied by her sister, Kim. The group shared a TikTok ahead of the party, pregaming and posing along to Nicki Minaj’s recent collab with Ice Spice, “Barbie World.” Jenner wore a plunging mini dress, perfectly in line with the party’s white dress code. Other celebrity guests at the event included French Montana, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby, and more. Jenner’s sister Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, also attended the Hamptons event. He arrived in a white UTOPIA tour bus, never missing an opportunity to promote his next album.

