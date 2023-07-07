Kevin Hart has questions. And while the answers might never come, we have a video of the comedian dancing drunk at Michael Rubin’s white-out party from last weekend. Hart broke out his best dance moves — at least, the best ones in his inebriated state — to Quavo’s “Hotel Lobby.” The late, great Takeoff is also on the track. Kevin did the hip-hop world justice by being absolutely turnt and having himself a wonderful time with the music.

Kevin Hart posted the video to his Instagram with a hilarious caption. “Welp….My wife showed me this video, and I had so many questions,” he begins the post. He wondered where the Crocs came from, referring to the shoes he had on in the video. (He didn’t come to the party with those.) Hart is also curious as to whose glasses he’s wearing. The third question refers to his wife, Eniko, and why she’s always getting him hyped. But his best question is saved for last: “WHERE ARE MY F*CKING SOCKS AND SHOES?????”

Kevin Hart, Quavo, And One (Un)Forgettable Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Kevin Hart — who was also seen with Druski at the Rubin party — let his fans know that “My dumbass was gone off that Miiinnnnoooo Liiiinnnnnoooo.” Mino Lino is a reference to Gran Coramino Tequila, which Hart co-founded with Juan Domingo Beckmann. Drunk off his own tequila, hyped up by Eniko (who recorded the video), he and Quavo pointed to the camera, feeling the entire vibe of “Hotel Lobby.”

As for Quavo, he had himself a good time too. He was partying with Tom Brady and Travis Scott earlier in the evening. And the host of the night, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, offered a potential answer to all of Kevin Hart’s questions. He commented on the above Insta post, “The answer to your questions is endless shots!!!!” We can give Hart a pass here because it looks like everyone was wilding at this white-out Fourth of July extravaganza.

