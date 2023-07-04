Michael Rubin hosted his white party on the 4th of July, and all of the celebrities came out to play in the Hamptons. While plenty of hip-hop stars graced the party and got decked out in all-white for the festivities, two comics were also there. Kevin Hart and Druski brought their charm to the party (if not exactly the drip). While it’s difficult to hear the video, the assumption is Kevin is dogging on Druski’s outfit, which is clearly not all-white and a little too liberal with the print patterns.

“I never knew Druski’s face was this big,” Kevin Hart says to the camera as he gets real close. His comment stems from the somewhat tiny cowboy hat Druski is wearing, his head popping out of his shirt as well. Kevin gave him one of his patented confused/disgusted stares before issuing the comment. Druski couldn’t help but keep laughing. The duo seemed to be having a wonderful time at Michael Rubin’s Hampton hang. And what respected comedic pair wouldn’t dog on each other?

What Kevin Hart & Druski Are Up To?

Kevin Hart has simply been Kevin for the last couple of years. Ever since his infidelity back in 2017, he’s stayed in his lane as one of the best comedians in the world. He has talked about mental health with Method Man, has given props to Ice Cube, and has wondered with Jadakiss: How many chains are enough? No doubt he kept the jokes flying towards Druski — and everyone at the party, to be honest. (No one is safe when Kevin Hart is in the vicinity.)

Druski is currently blending comedy with hip-hop, bringing Kodak Black out onto the stage during his Florida tour dates. He also defended Chloe Bailey for poor album sales. Druski and Kevin Hart are funny men in their prime. They’re invited to Michael Rubin’s exclusive party and hamming it up with hip-hop celebrities. They are stars in their own right, for sure. But mixing them in with the kings and queens of rap makes for an even better evening.

