Kevin Hart seemed to be alluding to his infamous sex tape extortion incident during an interview with Wall Street Journal’s Suzanne Vranica at Journal House during the Cannes Lions Festival on Tuesday. In doing so, he reflected on the attention he gave it at the time and accepting the subsequent recovery.

“There was a time when I doubled down on family. Why? Well, I have a lot of brands that love the idea of family. Let me show family on a global scale,” Hart said, as noted by Page Six. “There was a time when I focused on marriage and the household. There was a time when I focused on the idea of the mistake and it happening and being OK with the recovery. Why? Because it’s human.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

In 2019, a woman named Montia Sabbag sued Hart, claiming the two had sex in 2017 and that one of the comedian’s friends, Jonathan Todd Jackson, secretly recorded it. Hart denied being involved in the recording of the incident but apologized to his wife.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t,” he said at the time. “You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.”

Jackson ended up being charged with two counts of extortion in regard to the tape but has denied ever having extorted Hart. Hart and Eniko share two kids together, a son named Kenzo, 5, and a daughter named Kaori, 2. The couple welcomed their son the same year as Hart’s cheating scandal.

