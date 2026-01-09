Kodak Black Has Fans Very Worried After Concerning Livestream

Kodak Black still has an incredibly passionate fan base well over a decade into his career. The Pampano Beach, Florida native has earned that by dropping great music and projects during his tenure. But at times, the rapper has left his supporters worried sick for him, especially throughout the 2020s.
His bizarre comments and behavior online have kept them on their toes. A lot his antics are sadly tied to his addictions to hard drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, any time they speak up and express how distressed they are it usually leads to Kodak getting angry. It's created a tough dynamic as his long-time listeners just want to see him stay healthy and happy.
But Black isn't making things any easier for them as Live Bitez has caught wind of a concerning livestream the rapper hosted.
In the handful of clips above, he's slurring his words, making it nearly impossible to understand what he's saying. Fans are suspecting he was snorting cocaine after one viewer in particular noticed something white around his nose and upper lip.
However, Kodak denies doing anything of the sort as he checks his face to see if there's anything there. It's hard to tell if he's joking around and actually did ingest some hard substance or if he's just totally gone in the clip. Either way, fans are wishing him the best in the comments.
What's Going On Between Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz?
"I really hope he gets the help he needs [teary eye emoji broken heart emoji]," one fan writes. Another adds, "Can’t stand to see him like this smh [face palming emoji]." A third harshly but lovingly writes, "Someone save this drug addict it’s not even funny it’s sad."
Unfortunately, things aren't much better elsewhere for Kodak. He's recently rekindled his long-running beef with Boosie Badazz as of Wednesday (Jan. 7) with a new single. "Christmas Eve," which he dropped on his YouTube, hears him call the Louisiana native a bitter, non-OG, who can't stand to see his success.
Badazz responded on his X with a fiery and extensive tweet calling it "weak" and him a "crackhead."