T.I. Disses 50 Cent On New Snippet "War"

BY Alexander Cole
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth on social media as of late, and now, T.I is blowing the doors wide open with a diss track.

T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth quite a bit as of late, and it is clear that their beef is reaching disrespectful territory. When you consider how Fif is involved, this should not be a surprise to anyone. 50 is always taking things too far as a way to emotionally damage his opponent. The thing is, T.I. is well aware of the strategies being formed against him.

If you have followed this beef throughout the past week, you would know that T.I. first accused Fif of ducking him in a Verzuz battle. This led to a healthy debate online about whether or not T.I. could beat 50 when push came to shove.

Eventually, the two started accusing each other of snitching, which is where these beefs always seem to go when the music is taken out of the equation. Since that time, fans have been waiting to see how this would all pan out.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent took things a bit too far as he posted an unflattering photo of Tiny, which eventually caught the attention of King Harris. T.I. saw it as well and opted to preview a diss track.

T.I. Continues to Beef with 50 Cent

Above, you can listen to a one-minute and eleven-second snippet called "War." It is here that T.I. drops off some bars that are clearly aimed at 50 Cent. Whether or not these bars are at all effective against Fif, is something that still very much remains to be seen right now.

T.I. has been having a nice comeback tour with his single "Let 'em Know," and this song certainly fits nicely into that mould. However, some fans may not appreciate a beef with 50 Cent, especially since it seems tailor-made for clicks and promotion.

Who else is 50 Cent beefing with right now?

T.I. isn't the only person 50 Cent is beefing with these days. Of course, the legendary artist is also out here getting into it with the likes of Jim Jones and Diddy. There is no such thing as a target that is off limits. 50 Cent will never pass up on an opportunity to be a Grade A hater.

Overall, some find this to be extremely abrasive. Others like the fact that 50 Cent is always getting himself involved in something. At the end of the day, he's a polarizing guy, and this T.I. beef is just another example of how he sees himself.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
