T.I. Disses 50 Cent On New Snippet "War"

T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth quite a bit as of late, and it is clear that their beef is reaching disrespectful territory. When you consider how Fif is involved, this should not be a surprise to anyone. 50 is always taking things too far as a way to emotionally damage his opponent. The thing is, T.I. is well aware of the strategies being formed against him.

If you have followed this beef throughout the past week, you would know that T.I. first accused Fif of ducking him in a Verzuz battle. This led to a healthy debate online about whether or not T.I. could beat 50 when push came to shove.

Eventually, the two started accusing each other of snitching, which is where these beefs always seem to go when the music is taken out of the equation. Since that time, fans have been waiting to see how this would all pan out.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent took things a bit too far as he posted an unflattering photo of Tiny, which eventually caught the attention of King Harris. T.I. saw it as well and opted to preview a diss track.

T.I. Continues to Beef with 50 Cent

Above, you can listen to a one-minute and eleven-second snippet called "War." It is here that T.I. drops off some bars that are clearly aimed at 50 Cent. Whether or not these bars are at all effective against Fif, is something that still very much remains to be seen right now.

T.I. has been having a nice comeback tour with his single "Let 'em Know," and this song certainly fits nicely into that mould. However, some fans may not appreciate a beef with 50 Cent, especially since it seems tailor-made for clicks and promotion.

Who else is 50 Cent beefing with right now?

T.I. isn't the only person 50 Cent is beefing with these days. Of course, the legendary artist is also out here getting into it with the likes of Jim Jones and Diddy. There is no such thing as a target that is off limits. 50 Cent will never pass up on an opportunity to be a Grade A hater.