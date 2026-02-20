50 Cent Piles On Jim Jones By Seemingly Linking Up With His Landlord

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns
Dec 11, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent introduces the Phoenix Suns starting lineup prior to the game against Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Earlier today, 50 cent shared footage of Jim Jones allegedly trying to get back into his allegedly evicted podcast studio.

50 Cent isn't letting Jim Jones off the hook amid his alleged financial woes. After revealing that he's dealing with an alleged eviction from his podcast studio, Fif decided to link up with the landlord.

Well, that's at least what are to believe based on the G-Unit boss's Instagram post caught by Akademiks TV. Alongside the photo (may or may not be AI), Fif writes, "Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy. [thinking emoji] by Monday, your destroying my property."

On top of that, Jones' enemy shared some more angles of him trying to kick open a door, supposedly the one that leads to his Let's Rap About It studio. You can hear a frustrated Jones in the first video clip say, "the f*ck is you talking about," after successfully breaking the lock.

Did Jim Jones' Podcast Studio Get Evicted?

This follows up on similar footage of Jones as well as a picture of a notice that says his "tenancy at the premises has been terminated."

Fif captioned it all, "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL,"

However, the document, which mentions Joseph Jones, the rapper's government name, says that he can discuss the matter with the landlord to retrieve the studio.

Jones responded to 50's taunting shortly after the initial post went viral with a video of him joking about his kicking prowess. "Kunfu Jim. No lock doors lol," he wrote.

The "Candy Shop" hitmaker has been on Jones and the rest of the podcast crew for a little bit now, calling them "squatters."

Additionally, the expert troller uploaded an unverified phone call with the alleged landlord. The latter said that Jones allegedly owes him "at least $80,000, if not $180,000" for the space.

