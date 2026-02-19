Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

Yesterday (February 18), the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Lil Poppa was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET. The Jacksonville rapper was just 25 years old. Now, new details of his tragic passing have been revealed. According to TMZ, his death has been ruled a suicide. The outlet also shares that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The devastating news comes as fans, collaborators, and loved ones continue to express their grief online. Recently, for example, Boosie Badazz posted a video addressing Lil Poppa's passing. "Thug in peace to Lil Poppa," he said. "That was my little n***a right there. He always supported me and looked up to me. Always came to Boosie Bash. Solid little n***a, too...talented-a*s n****."

Yungeen Ace also took to Instagram to share various photos and videos with the late artist.

Hip-Hop Reacts To Lil Poppa's Death

Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"It’s 6:30am n Idk I been waiting on a Kall trying to see if you was finna tell me not to believe the internet but damn lil bro," he wrote in his caption. "All them talks same dream same problems I understand….bro you ah LEGEND I hope you understood that the city love you @lilpoppa glad we gotta chance to patch things up and be close Find Peace Pop."

Lil Duval later chimed in with a heartfelt tribute. "This one really hurt me cuz i really cared about lil poppa," he began. "Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was. Cuz once the drill music died done he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz He was really who all these other YN rappers wanted to be in Jacksonville."

"Even his enemies was his fans first," Lil Duval also added. "We talked a couple weeks ago he said 'i know i was suppose been pulled up to camp Duval but i been busy but im definitely pulling up soon' and i said 'ain’t no rush it ain’t going no where' now i wish i would’ve forced it."