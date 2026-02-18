Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa Dead At 25

Hip-hop fans are in mourning, as it was recently reported that Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has passed away at the age of 2025. According to TMZ, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET today (February 18).
At the time of writing, his cause of death has not been revealed. Neither his team nor his family has publicly commented on his passing.
Amid the tragic news, social media users are out in full force, making their feelings known. "I’m so hurt I listen to lil poppa almost everyday I was gonna see him next month his bday bash," one fan on Twitter/X writes. "Bruh i was just talking about wanting to see Lil Poppa in concert like wdfff whyyyy," another claims. Someone else simply says, Rest in peace lil poppa I just shed a tear for you on my soul."
Lil Poppa's Career
Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG). He's known for hits like "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," "HAPPY TEARS," and more. His latest album, Almost Normal Again, was released in August. It boasted features from the likes of Yungeen Ace, Mozzy, and EELmatic, among others.
He's been on a roll in recent months, dropping several singles alongside cinematic music videos. Just last week, he released a new track titled "Out Of Town Bae." Before that, he released several other songs, including "Real You," "Free Smiley," and "Sprite On The Nightstand."
Lil Poppa was scheduled to take the stage in New Orleans, Louisiana, in March at the Fillmore. The event was marketed as his "birthday bash," and was set to feature various surprise guests. He announced the show on social media last month, inviting his supporters to "Come Celebrate With Me."