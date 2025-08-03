Lil Poppa Continues To Make His Own Way To The Top In "Almost Normal Again"

Lil Poppa's Almost Normal Again is a sequel to the Jacksonville rapper's 2019 original mixtape featuring the hit "Murder Victim."

Lil Poppa begins 2025 with Almost Normal Again, a focused and emotionally rich album that deepens his reputation as one of rap’s most introspective storytellers. The project blends sharp lyricism with hard-earned vulnerability—a signature style shaped by Poppa’s rise out of Jacksonville’s tough streets.

The opening track, “1 Hellavah Life” featuring Yungeen Ace, lays the foundation with grit and urgency. Poppa explores fleeting highs on “One Night Only (Lifestyle),” while “Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)” fuses melody and tension with striking precision. Each track reads like a diary entry, never chasing formulas but leaning into real-life moments.

Preceded by the somber single “I Hate You,” the album navigates loyalty, loss, and survival without self-pity. Poppa writes with the calm intensity of someone who has processed pain and lived to record it. Since “Purple Hearts” caught Polo G’s attention years ago, he’s steadily refined a voice that’s both vulnerable and unflinching.

The album lands alongside Poppa’s first headlining tour, a 20-city run through key hip-hop markets like Atlanta, New York, and his hometown. Titled after the album, the tour feels more like a soul-cleansing journey than a celebration—a way to bring his evolving narrative to fans face to face.

Though labeled a “pain rapper,” Poppa avoids cliché. His discipline lies in restraint—tight bars, minimal excess, and honest emotion. He doesn’t dramatize hardship; he decodes it.

In a genre that often favors flash, Almost Normal Again is understated but resonant. Poppa doesn’t try to reinvent himself; he sharpens what already works. His songs don’t shout—they settle in, linger, and stay with you. With this album, he continues to build a catalog not on hype, but on truth.

Almost Normal Again - Lil Poppa

Official Tracklist

  1. Myself Again
  2. You Ready Ejay?
  3. Willy Wonka
  4. 1 Hellavah Life
  5. Bout My Respect
  6. What I Seen
  7. D.O.D
  8. I Hate You
  9. Safe Sex
  10. Pain All Gone
  11. One Night Only (Lifestyle)
  12. Get Saved
  13. Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)
  14. Forever Young
  15. 4AM In Tampa
  16. Trick Dice


