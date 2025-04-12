Trae Tha Truth Brings On Lil Poppa & Kocky Ka For Remix Of "Alone"

Trae Tha Truth is back once again to tease his forthcoming album "Angel" with another potential taster in "Alone (Remix)."

As for Kocky Ka, his passionate singing evokes a lot of emotion as he belts out lyrics of being a lone wolf. Of course, living that way comes with its struggles. But he's able to find a lot of benefits, thankfully. Then, there's the lead act, Trae Tha Truth. His sections from the original version go largely unchanged. But in case you needed a refresher, he speaks on being back stabbed but also having a lot of power in riding solo. Overall, it's an incredibly relatable track and one that's sure to resonate with a lot of people. It gives those folks going through something similar a voice and that is extremely powerful. Hopefully, Trae decides to add this remix to his next album, Angel. When it's coming out remains a mystery at the moment. However, he has released two potential previews of it in "Thank You" and "Ain't Tha Truth."

Trae Tha Truth is feeling deeply "Alone" on his latest single featuring Lil Poppa (Jacksonville) and singer Kocky Ka (New York). While this is technically a new release from the longtime Houston MC, it's also not. This is a remix of "Alone," a song that he dropped back in 2022. It made its way onto his second and last album release of that year, Life n Pain. It's one of Trae's more heartfelt and somber cuts in recent memory. Overall, it focuses on the general feelings of isolation but also brings along a lot of personal bouts from each artist. For example, Lil Poppa reveals he's lost some close friends throughout his life. It's led him to believe at times that he's got no one left.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.