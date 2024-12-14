Rappers, Raids, & Reckonings: 2024’s Biggest Legal Battles In Hip-Hop

This year has been a wild ride! We're recapping some of the most intense arrests & court battles of 2024 in Hip Hop.

We all know that Hip Hop is no stranger to the law, but 2024 has been quite the year for many of the genre's most prominent artists being tied up in litigation, lawsuits, and arrests. Some court-connect drama stories are rollovers from previous years, yet others are brand-new allegations that have caught Hip Hop by storm. Although these accusations and the legal drama have shaken the culture, several of these charges don't come as much of a surprise.

Artists like Diddy and Jay-Z have been at the forefront of rumors for decades, with their entertainment peers co-signing the gossip in interviews. Drake has targeted Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" by taking Univeral Music Group and Spotify to court. T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, reigned victorious over MGA Entertainment regarding their OMG Girlz-inspired dolls. Over the summer, the trial against the men accused of killing PnB Rock launched. In the Fall, Nelly couldn't avoid his name being wrapped up in headlines after members of his former group, St. Lunatics, took him to court over unpaid royalties and copyright infringement. Additionally, we can't forget when singer Sean Kingston and his mother were arrested after his Florida mansion was raided.

Yes, indeed, Hip Hop has been at the forefront of controversy this year, and we've dissected just a handful of the arrests, lawsuits, and allegations that stopped us in our tracks.

Diddy's Ongoing Lawsuits Stunned Hip Hop

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been living the good life from the inception of his career way back in those Uptown Records days when he was helping shape some of our favorite R&B and Hip Hop stars. However, there have been whispers of double dealings, wild parties, and allegations of assault that have haunted his legacy. Fans seemed to have moved on from former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, serving nearly nine years in prison for a club shooting that a witness attributed to Combs. Still, when a video of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie being physically abused by the megaproducer surfaced online, along with her lawsuit against him, it became the beginning of his downfall.

In mid-September, Combs was arrested on charges of assault, alleged drugging partygoers for "freak-offs," and using his influence to threaten artists' careers. Former Danity Kane songbirds Dawn Richard and Aubrey O'Day have also come forward with allegations of their own. The latter has long accused Combs of wrongdoings, often finding herself being ridiculed in the media. Later, a raid on Combs' home stirred controversy over bottles of lubricant, leading to more memes that further thrust this scandal into infamy. Puff's legal team has done their best to get him out of jail as he awaits trial, but the Hip Hop icon was denied bail three times over and remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Several other lawsuits have materialized in the wake of Combs' initial charges from people who have claimed they were alleged victims of "freak-offs," with more emerging as time moves forward.

Jay-Z Vehemently Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

As a Hip Hop G.O.A.T. and mogul unlike any other, it's not surprising that Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter has been at the center of scandal throughout his career. When the lawsuits against Diddy unraveled one after another, Carter's name was floating through the ether as the next in line. Then, shocking allegations tied to Diddy hit the internet after Jay was accused of assaulting a then-13-year-old, only known as Jane Doe, following an award show over 20 years ago. Both Diddy's and Hov's attorneys quickly denied the assertations, with Jay-Z issuing a lengthy public response bashing the allegations and case as a money grab.

According to court documents, Doe insists that after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, she approached several limousines to find someone who could get her inside. She claims a limo driver said she was "fit what Diddy was looking for" and was taken to an afterparty. The victim alleges she drank a beverage that made her incapacitated, then accused the two Hip Hop moguls of sexually assaulting her. When the suit was first filed last Fall, Combs was the only person named as an alleged perpetrator. Only recently was it shared that Carter was also listed. Later, Doe admitted that her story didn't line up with the facts of that evening, but she stands by her story.

Jay-Z said in a statement targeting Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, that it is a “terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games." He continued, "We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.” He added, “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable." Later, Jay reportedly asked the court not only to publicly identify Doe but also to expedite the court case in an effort to clear his name quickly.

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

While her husband has seen his fair share of legal woes, arrests, and prison stints, Nicki Minaj found herself in handcuffs over the summer. According to reports, the Pink Friday icon was in Amsterdam when she was taken into custody by Dutch police. Minaj was said to have been at the Schiphol Airport on her way to Manchester, United Kingdom, for a performance when she was allegedly nabbed with 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. The rapper would later state that they were "pre-rolls," described in number as having "dozens," belonging to one of her security guards. The femcee also seemed to accuse the police of racial profiling.

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low," said Minaj. “And not only that, but just knowing that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, you know? But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there." Minaj continued, "You know what? There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart. But the treatment was just disgusting. And I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

It was an accusation that officers quickly denied. In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson stated, “We just do our job and it is protocol to search luggage and arrest a person when we find drugs. The arrest was around 17.30 and the release at 21.30. We stand for a professional organization that treats everybody equal, no matter what.”

The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

One of the biggest, continuing Hip Hop stories in 2024 came courtesy of Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two have had bubbling animosity for years, and finally, it materialized near the top of the year with a Rap beef unlike anything the genre has ever experienced. After trading diss tracks, fans weighed in on who triumphed in the war of bars. Lamar was hailed far and wide as the victor, although the OVO leader's strong base of supporters disagreed.

Further, K.Dot's "Not Like Us" became a cultural phenomenon from Compton to a worldwide audience. His Pop-Out concert in Los Angeles was streamed on Prime Video to staggering numbers as the track climbed to the top of the charts. Drake laid low throughout 2024, aside from trolling Lamar, stunting for the 'Gram, and appearing on Livestreams. Then, Drizzy surprised us all when he sued UMG and Spotify for allegedly using streaming bots to inflate "Not Like Us," manipulating the system against him. Universal denied the claims, stating that the fans choose what they want to hear.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” they said in a statement. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Meanwhile, Lamar is gearing up for what is expected to be another unforgettable performance—this time at the 2025 Super Bowl. The display will come months after Dot's surprise album GNX, which has been the talk of Hip Hop circles since its release. In an interview with L.A.'s Big Boy's Neighborhood, 50 Cent speculated that Drake delivered his lawsuit to prevent the NFL from allowing Lamar to perform "Not Like Us" at the halftime show.

Kanye West's Lawsuit Over Donda Academy

No stranger to being on the receiving end of a lawsuit, Kanye West has had quite a ride in 2024. At least one point of litigation came to a close after The Los Angeles Times reported that a default judgment was handed down against the Hip Hop mogul concerning his controversial Christian private school, Donda Academy. The institution was at the center of scandal since its inception as the public—and professionals—questioned its validity and credibility. Soon, the school's former assistant principal, Isaiah Meadows, sued West and others for "wrongful termination and unpaid wages."

According to Meadows, he was released from his position after complaining about issues that impacted student's and staff's health and safety. These concerns included water entering buildings because of missing glass windows, allegedly "caging" students, exposed electrical wiring, and an electrical fire that erupted near a dining area. In December 2024, an L.A. judge officially entered a default judgment against West and his academy after Meadows requested so, citing that the defendants failed "to appear through licensed attorneys," per L.A. Times.

Young Thug Released From Jail

After what has been named Georgia's longest trial in the state's history, Young Thug returned home after taking a plea deal in his highly covered court case. It was a cluster from the start—it felt as if, almost daily, there were new, explosive reports from prosecutors and defense attorneys. Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was first arrested back in May 2022 as he faced charges of being involved in organized crime. Additionally, there were several other alleged offenses tied to witness suppression, murder, and theft. Thugger was denied bail and spent the entirety of the two-year trial in jail before taking a plea deal in October 2024.

As a part of the deal, Williams was sentenced to 40 years—including 15 years of probation and 5 years in prison, which was commuted to time served. If he violated his probation, he would be sent to prison for 20 years. Further, he was prohibited from returning to his hometown of Atlanta for 10 years. Thugger was also reportedly banned from releasing any gang-related music or lyrics, had to complete 100 hours of community service, and couldn't flash any gang-affiliated signs. Moreover, he couldn't have any firearms on or around his person and was barred from having contact with most of his co-defendants outside of his brother and rapper Gunna, who took an Alford Plea early on.

However, a judge later altered the stipulations of Thug's plea. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the judge stated, "As long as there are no violations within the rapper’s first three years of probation, he can visit his Atlanta home for up to two weeks at a time." The amendment came as good news to Thugger and his longtime girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

Lil Durk Arrested For Murder-For-Hire Plot

Chicago Drill rapper Lil Durk was trying his best to show the world that he turned his life around. He launched a foundation to help his community, met with political leaders to impact change, and even stated that he sought a new religious path and put his past life of violence behind him. Still, that didn't keep Durkio out of legal trouble after his arrest months ago. Fans were shocked to hear that the rapper was accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot that could land him in prison for the remainder of his life.

Lil Durk, real name Durk Banks, was taken into custody along with five of his alleged Only The Family co-conspirators just a few days before Halloween 2024. In 2020, Durk's good friend and collaborator, King Von, was killed in Georgia. Savannah rapper Quando Rondo was at the scene, and it was alleged that his friend, Lul Tim, was responsible for Von's death. In 2022, Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, was also murdered in L.A., with investigators believing it was connected to Von's slaying. Forbes reports that the Department of Justice has also charged Durk with conspiracy as well as "using, carrying, and discharging firearms." The federal case is reportedly mounting against The Voice rapper, which authorities claim includes airline tickets to other countries, witnesses, credit card connections, and a hit on Quando Rondo's life. Moreover, Durk was tacked with another murder-for-hire charge days ago. The cases are ongoing.

NBA YoungBoy Strikes A Plea Deal