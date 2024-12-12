Diddy's Lawyers Fire Back After New Lawsuits Emerge

Diddy says the complaints are "full of lies."

Diddy's lawyers responded to the three latest lawsuits with sexual assault allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing in a statement on Thursday. “These complaints are full of lies,” his legal team said to AllHipHop. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.” The three men behind the allegations, including one of his former employees, filed the claims anonymously in New York.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Thomas Giuffra, alleged: "It was a usual thing. Come for a meeting, have a drink, you get woozy, you wake up to Sean Combs raping you, you get ushered out the door. I was struck by the similarity, I was contacted by in excess of 60 people. I only chose to file these three so far because I vetted them out. They're very consistent with the pattern that Sean Combs followed." As caught by ABC News, he added" "My clients are afraid that if their identities become public they'll end up with a target on their back. They want to scare people into silence. They're just trying to intimidate people."

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Sodomizing Three More Alleged Victims In New Lawsuits

Diddy Attends MLS Game With DJ Khaled

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist D.J. Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The latest drama comes as Diddy remains behind bars in New York after authorities arrested him in September as part of an indictment on alleged federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He has already pleaded not guilty to those charges with a trial set to kick off in May of next year.