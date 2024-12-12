Diddy Accused Of Sodomizing Three More Alleged Victims In New Lawsuits

Diddy's legal battle continues.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently in a world of legal trouble. The Bad Boy founder was arrested back in September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars ever since, awaiting a trial that's expected to begin in May of next year. In addition to all of this, the mogul has been hit with several lawsuits over the past year from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more.

Now, according to TMZ, he's facing three more lawsuits from unnamed accusers. In them, they allege that they were drugged and sodomized by Diddy. They claim the alleged assaults took place within the past five years, with the earliest allegedly happening in 2019. The three suits have a lot in common as well. Each accuser alleges that they partied with Diddy's crew, accepted a drink, then passed out.

Diddy Hit With New Lawsuits Amid Prison Stay

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, they also all woke up to discover that they were being assaulted by Diddy, with one man even saying that his alleged assault was filmed. Allegedly, one of Diddy's associates was behind this and later gave the man $2,500 on his behalf. One of the three accusers claims that their alleged assault happened at Diddy's residence in the Hamptons. The other two claim that their alleged assaults took place at hotels. One of them alleges that they were assaulted at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street, the same hotel Diddy was arrested at earlier this year.