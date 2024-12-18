Diddy Compared To Harvey Weinstein Amid New Sexual Assault Allegations 

Three men recently alleged that Diddy drugged and sodomized them.

Diddy's legal battle rages on, and recently, an attorney representing some of his accusers hit him with a telling comparison. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars facing various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been sued various times over the past year or so by individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Most recently, three men came forward alleging that they were drugged and sodomized by the mogul.

The attorney representing the men, Thomas Giuffra, sat down with CNN today to discuss the case. According to him, the similarities between their stories caught his attention right away. He also noted how alleged abusers tend to have patterns, including disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein's own attorney, Arthur Aidala, promptly fired back, claiming that he and Diddy's allegations are nothing alike.

Diddy Accusers' Lawyer Claims Alleged Abusers Tend To Have Patterns

"It is an outright lie to say that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of drugging women and sexual abusing them," he told TMZ. "Not one accuser of Mr. Weinsteins ever alleged that. To make such a claim is reckless and irresponsible. The difference in the allegations between Mr. Weinstein and Mr. Combs could not be any more different. In New York Mr. Weinstein is an innocent man anxiously awaiting his trial to finally clear his name here."

As for Diddy, his team denied the three men's allegations on his behalf last week. “These complaints are full of lies," they said. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him." Weinstein isn't the first person to try to distance himself from Diddy amid his legal battle, however. Recently, Jay-Z's team also shut down rumors that the two of them are close. "There is no friendship or longtime bond here,” his attorney Alex Spiro told NBC News on Monday. “Just because they knew each other, know each other, that doesn’t mean anything.”