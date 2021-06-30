harvey weinstein
- Pop CultureJames Dolan Net Worth 2024: What Is The Madison Square Garden CEO Worth?Examine James Dolan's financial status in 2024, amid recent controversies, reflecting on his net worth in the context of current events.By Axl Banks
- SportsJames Dolan Accused Of Sex Trafficking Masseuse And Leading Her To Harvey WeinsteinJames Dolan denies any wrongdoing.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Speaks On Beef With Ricky Smiley & Experiences With Harvey Weinstein During "Club Shay Shay" AppearanceWilliams forced Smiley to wear a dress and had to turn down oral sex from Weinstein.By Ben Mock
- SportsGilbert Arenas Criticized For Telling Alleged Halle Berry And Harvey Weinstein StoryWe could have done without this alleged information.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureParis Hilton Claims Harvey Weinstein Pursued Her At Cannes When She Was 19The socialite recounted how the disgraced film executive approached her in the bathroom at Cannes Film Festival with ambitions of making her a star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsHarvey Weinstein Convicted On 3 Of 7 Charges In Sexual Assault TrialHarvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and sexual assault.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Academy Critcized Over Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein & Others After Will Smith BanThe Academy has been hit with plenty of criticism as the world observes its handling of "The Slap."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Game Calls Out Hollywood For Trying To Cancel Will Smith: "This Was A Lul Ass Slap"The rapper condemned violence & spoke about Hollywood not asking Alec Baldwin, Roman Polanski, or Harvey Weinstein to return any accolades following their controversies.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled "Good Will Hunting" Out Of Theaters To Hurt Robin Williams: ReportThe "Clerks" director said Weinstein wanted to limit how much money Williams made off the film. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesElijah Wood Claims "LOTR" Orc Was Made To Look Like Harvey WeinsteinAfter Weinstein made it nearly impossible to have the films made, production decided to give him a nod. Wood calls it "a sort of 'f*ck you.'"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Claims Angelina Jolie Is Lying About Assault Accusation For Book SalesHarvey Weinstein claims Angelina Jolie is lying about her sexual assault accusation to sell her new book.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRose McGowan Slams Oprah Winfrey: "She's As Fake As They Come"The actress mentioned Oprah's friendship with Harvey Weinstein and accused the mogul of "abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's victims."By Erika Marie
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Extradited To L.A. To Face 11 Felony Counts Of Sexual Assault: ReportLast year, the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsHarvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman Divorce FinalizedHarvey Weinstein’s ex-wife began the divorce proceedings back in 2017.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureQuentin Tarantino Says He Knew Harvey Weinstein "Was Making Unwanted Advances"He calls Weinstein a "f*cked up father figure" & says he wishes he wishes he "had done more."By Erika Marie