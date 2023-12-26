Gilbert Arenas Criticized For Telling Alleged Halle Berry And Harvey Weinstein Story

Gilbert Arenas is someone who is known for stirring the pot. Overall, he has some controversial opinions when it comes to the NBA world and he is not afraid to voice them. However, sometimes he will chime in on things that have nothing to do with sports. It is here where he can get himself in even more trouble. After all, when you involve people that you aren't necessarily connected to, you can easily create some issues for yourself. This is especially true when you speak on people who are beloved.

For instance, in the clip below, you can see Arenas speaking to his audience. During the storytime clip, the former NBA star claims he saw Halle Berry at an event. Of course, he was mesmerized and starstruck at the time. However, thing eventually soured when five white men below, one of which being Harvey Weinstein, began talking about her. Overall, the men seemed upset that she snubbed them. Moreover, Arenas alleges that the men said they had sexual relations with Berry in exchange for movie roles. These are shocking allegations to make, and you can imagine the uproar that ensued.

Gilbert Arenas Tells His Story

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, many sounded off on Arenas and his handling of this story. "I respect black women so much that even if I would have BELIEVED they were telling the truth I would have taken it to my grave. I would have never said this out loud," on person wrote. "So you’re trying to do what? Help her? Or embarrass her? If you ever want to know who your biggest hater is, it’s ALWAYS a man," said another. Most of the comments were in this same vein, and it clear they are not happy with Arenas, whatsoever.

Let us know what you think of how Arenas handled this story, in the comments section below.

