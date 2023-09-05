Stephen A. Smith Addresses Rich Paul And Gilbert Arenas

Stephen A. was heated on “First Take.”

BYAlexander Cole
Stephen A. Smith Addresses Rich Paul And Gilbert Arenas

Stephen A. Smith is someone who has spoken on a lot of situations over the years. Additionally, he has made some claims about people that have not always held up to scrutiny. If Smith tells a story about someone, it is very likely that the person in the story will be asked if Smith was being accurate. More often than not, Stephen A.’s stories are disputed. This subsequently leads to a response from the First Take host, who is typically offended by being put into question. It’s a vicious cycle that has recently played out, yet again.

While speaking on Podcast P with Paul George, Stephen A. recalled a time in which he told Rich Paul to “get the f*ck” out of his face. In the story, Smith made it seem like he was actually annoyed with Paul and said it in a particularly rude way. However, on Gil’s Arena, Rich Paul refuted the story. He noted that while Smith did express a similar sentiment, it was simply done in jest. The energy that Smith displayed on Podcast P was far from the truth. Of course, this led to a response on First Take today.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Accidentally Calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” On “First Take”: Watch

Stephen A. Speaks

As you can see above, Smith said that he was upset with Gilbert Arenas and Rich Paul for the segment on the podcast. Smith acknowledges that he is still friends with both. However, he felt like the conversation was unnecessary and simply done for clicks. Smith, however, did go on to clarify that, yes, the conversation with Paul was mostly in jest. Needless to say, Smith seemingly admitted to embellishing while speaking to Paul George. However, he did so without making a true admission.

Stephen A. Smith has never played about his name, and this is yet another example of that. Needless to say, other podcasts must beware, moving forward. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Called Out For Disrespecting “First Take” Panelist

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.