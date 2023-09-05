Stephen A. Smith Addresses Rich Paul And Gilbert Arenas

Stephen A. Smith is someone who has spoken on a lot of situations over the years. Additionally, he has made some claims about people that have not always held up to scrutiny. If Smith tells a story about someone, it is very likely that the person in the story will be asked if Smith was being accurate. More often than not, Stephen A.’s stories are disputed. This subsequently leads to a response from the First Take host, who is typically offended by being put into question. It’s a vicious cycle that has recently played out, yet again.

While speaking on Podcast P with Paul George, Stephen A. recalled a time in which he told Rich Paul to “get the f*ck” out of his face. In the story, Smith made it seem like he was actually annoyed with Paul and said it in a particularly rude way. However, on Gil’s Arena, Rich Paul refuted the story. He noted that while Smith did express a similar sentiment, it was simply done in jest. The energy that Smith displayed on Podcast P was far from the truth. Of course, this led to a response on First Take today.

Stephen A. Speaks

As you can see above, Smith said that he was upset with Gilbert Arenas and Rich Paul for the segment on the podcast. Smith acknowledges that he is still friends with both. However, he felt like the conversation was unnecessary and simply done for clicks. Smith, however, did go on to clarify that, yes, the conversation with Paul was mostly in jest. Needless to say, Smith seemingly admitted to embellishing while speaking to Paul George. However, he did so without making a true admission.

Stephen A. Smith has never played about his name, and this is yet another example of that. Needless to say, other podcasts must beware, moving forward. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

