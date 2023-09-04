Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Stephen A. Smith Comments On His Physique

Snoop Dogg wants Smith to know that he’s been in the gym.

BYAlexander Cole
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have teamed up on First Take. Shannon will be on the show on Mondays and Tuesdays moving forward, which should prove to be a lot of fun. Having said that, the two linked up for an episode of Club Shay Shay. Overall, this was a very entertaining conversation in which both men spoke about a varying degree of topics. Moreover, there was one segment where Shannon invited Smith to the gym. However, Stephen A. was adamant that this would be a horrible idea.

“I’m not going to the gym with you, Shannon,” Smith said. “I’m not doing that. Listen, you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe. Come on, man. You know what I’m saying? That’s like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that. Snoop is my dawg, you know I love you, baby. You know I love you. I mean, come on now. I’m not doing that. I’m not getting in the gym with you.”

After being called out by Stephen A., Snoop Dogg decided to take to Instagram with a picture of himself with his shirt off. In the caption, Snoop simply wrote: “I’m getting my weight up so when I come on the show will talk about. Thanks for the motivation.” Overall, it was a perfect response to Smith, who is friends with the legendary artist. With today being the first episode of First Take with Shannon as a co-host, perhaps Snoop will be brought up.

Either way, we are looking forward to seeing the artist on the show. However, it remains to be seen when that appearance will take place. Let us know how excited you are for the new First Take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

