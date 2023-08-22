Snoop Dogg’s Houston Concert Attendees Suffer Heat Illnesses, In Stable Condition

A recent show in Houston held by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa unfortunately turned hectic as the weather proved to be more impactful than expected. Moreover, as temperature reached triple digits in Fahrenheit, 16 attendees at Saturday’s show (August 19) went to the hospital. Specifically, this was due to heat-related illnesses, although according to HipHopDX, no one sustained serious injures and the medical facility discharged them all after recovery. Before this, the Atascocita Fire Department informed social media that they would respond to affected concert-goers amid the intense heat.

“Atascocita First Responders and the @SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert,” they tweeted. “We got your back Snoop!” Furthermore, it seems like this response was as swift as necessary and possible, and it likely prevented this from becoming a larger problem. Unfortunately, weather will always impact concerts, especially outside ones, and it’s something that many artists and fans might not think about all the time. Hopefully future shows from Tha Doggfather don’t suffer this conditions or at least have the mechanisms for another quick response like this.

Snoop Dogg Gets Support From Local Fire Department

Atascocita First Responders and the @SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop! pic.twitter.com/jRXOAKojY3 — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 20, 2023

However, this adds to an unfortunate string of bad luck for Snoop Dogg when it comes to live shows. Still, this is for the right reasons, so there’s at least something to take away. The legendary West Coast rapper canceled his dates at the Hollywood Bowl with Dr. Dre as a way of showing solidarity with the writer’s strike. “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” he announced via Instagram.

“We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,” it concluded. Reactions to this were somewhat split, but mostly appreciative and understanding of the Long Beach MC’s decision. There are larger fights to tackle than tour profit, and fortunately these heat conditions weren’t overshadowed by the live performance. For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, log back into HNHH.

