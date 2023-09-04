Rich Paul Calls Cap On Stephen A. Smith’s Story About Him

Rich Paul is easily one of the most famous power brokers in the entire NBA. Overall, he is known for being an incredible agent who works with a ton of players. Moreover, he got his start working with LeBron James, and from there, he was able to continue elevating. It has been amazing to watch his ascent as an agent throughout the league. At this point, there are entire organizations that fear him because they know he can negotiate some of the best contracts in the entire league.

That said, Paul is someone who always vouches for his man, LeBron James. In an interview with Paul George, Stephen A. Smith claims that Paul pressed him about not having LeBron as the greatest player ever. Smith says Paul was downright offended, and subsequently, Stephen A. told him to “f*ck off” and get out of his face. It was quite the story, and today, Paul got to respond during an appearance on Gil’s Arena.

Rich Paul Sets The Record Straight

Did Stephen A. Smith really tell you “get the f**k out my face”?



Rich Paul: 🧢🧢🧢



(via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/btQJvOhGZs — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 4, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, Paul called cap on what Smith had to say. Paul did acknowledge that there was a conversation between the two. However, Smith was never that aggressive with him. Instead, it was more of an “oh get out of here” as opposed to obscenities flying. Simply put, Paul says that Stephen A. definitely embellished his story for dramatic effect. This did transition into a conversation on the GOAT debate as a whole and how Paul believes firmly that LeBron is the best.

LeBron gave Paul an opportunity 20 years ago, so you can’t fault him for believing this. Besides, LeBron does have a lot of accolades and achievements that make him a prime candidate to be the GOAT. Let us know who you think the greatest of all time is, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

