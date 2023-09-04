Shannon Sharpe Accidentally Calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” On “First Take”: Watch

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are the new dynamic duo in sports talk television. When the latter left Skip Bayless and Undisputed, it was up in the air as to where he would land. However, it became clear that First Take was an obvious landing spot. Ultimately, many felt like Shannon could pair nicely with Stephen A. They are both huge personalities and they would combine for some truly incredible television. Thankfully, ESPN gave Shannon the bag, and neither party has looked back.

Today was a special day for Stephen A. and Shannon as it marked the first day of their new partnership. Sharpe will only be doing the show on Mondays and Tuesdays, which aligns perfectly with football season. The first game is on Thursday between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the two talked about this upcoming game, although it led to a hilarious blunder from Sharpe. As you can see below, he is still in Undisputed mode.

Shannon Sharpe Makes A Mistake

Shannon calls Stephen A “Skip” 😂 😂pic.twitter.com/MfKDxytm92 — Josh Rosen (@Joshimpressions) September 4, 2023

Sharpe accidentally called Smith “Skip.” However, he realized his mistake immediately and apologized. Smith told him that it was not a problem and that he shouldn’t worry about it. That said, the clip was immediately plastered all over Twitter, with fans displaying their amusement over the situation. Ultimately, this is something that Shannon has already moved past, and it’s not a big issue. Although, it does not take a genius to understand why this ended up going super viral.

The Full Segment

As for their actual conversation, Sharpe believes the Chiefs could lose to the Lions this weekend without Chris Jones in the lineup. However, Stephen A. is certain that Patrick Mahomes will get it done. Let us know who you believe is going to take Thursday night’s season opener, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

