Gilbert Arenas Slams USA’s FIBA World Cup Team: “A Sorry-Ass Group”

Gilbert Arenas says that the current roster for the United States national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a “sorry-ass group.” He discussed his disappointment in the roster while speaking with Trae Young during a recent episode of Gil’s Arenas.

“You see that list he [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-ass group,” Arenas remarked. The 12-man team boasts Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

Read More: Team USA Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Gold Medal In A Row; Beats France

Cam Johnson & Mikal Bridges Practice For Team USA

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 06: Cam Johnson (L) #6 and Mikal Bridges #5 of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team are interviewed at a practice session during the team’s training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup on August 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arenas continued: “I’m happy for the people who make it. It’s cool, it’s cool for some of the guys who got there that I don’t know, some of them probably don’t even start on their team. I don’t know, I don’t wanna look at it, cause it’s embarrassing sometimes where you have star players who’s really stars that do wanna participate, and you just automatically just say, yeah, he’s not gonna fit our style.” Arenas also theorized that Nike plays a role in keeping players affiliated with other brands off the roster.

Gilbert Arenas On Team USA

Trae Young on Team USA: “I would love to play with guys & show off my passing…not have to go out & score a lot…just be there if they need me…”



Gilbert Arenas: “…You see that list?…Sorry ass group…I'm happy for the people who make it…some of them probably don't even start… pic.twitter.com/BZawMzyo0l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 6, 2023

The conversation arose while discussing Trae Young not making the team. “I definitely want to… It’s up to them if they want me to,” the Atlanta Hawks star said on the show. Despite not making the cut, Young is arguably one of the top players in the NBA. At just 24 years old, he’s a two-time NBA All-Star, while averaging over 25 points and nine assists for his career.

Read More: Luka Doncic & Giannis Antetokounmpo To Face Off In International Game For First Time

[Via]