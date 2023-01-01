Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to be two of the most elite players in the NBA. So far this season, the Greek Power Forward is averaging 32 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. Comparatively, Doncic is averaging 34 points, to go along with his nearly nine rebounds and assists per game.

On Sunday (January 1), the Greek Basketball Federation announced that the two will face off in a friendly game. The game is set to be in Athens, Greece on August 4. The match will be between the two stars’ home countries – Greece vs. Slovenia.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is taking place from August 25-September 10. The game between their countries will serve as a preparation game for the event. The tournament is expecting both players to play for their home countries, making this the first time the two will play each other in an international game.

Doncic is fresh off of his historic night last week, dropping an insane stat line. On Tuesday (December 27), he dropped 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavericks’ 126-121 win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old is the first player in NBA history to end a game with this stat line.

Both players did play in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket last year. However, Germany is responsible for eliminating Greece, while Poland eliminated Slovenia. Both took place in the quarterfinals. Although it’s just a friendly match, it will certainly be entertaining to watch these two All-Stars square off in new territory.

