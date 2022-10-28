If you have been paying attention to the Brooklyn Nets this year, you would know that they are having similar struggles to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has jumped out to a 4-1 start this season, and they cannot seem to catch many breaks, even with Kyrie and KD playing solid basketball.

Last night, the Nets lost to the Dallas Mavericks, and it was a bloodbath on the defensive end. The Nets gave up 129 points and the match finished in overtime. Luka Doncic scored 41 points, and he made some of the players on the Nets look silly. It was a great game, and the Mavs continue to show they are a force out West.

With that being said, Kyrie was asked after last night’s game what he thought about Luka Doncic and his play on the court. As you can imagine, Irving was impressed, to say the least. He had nothing but praise for Doncic, comparing his play to some of the stuff you would see on a park court.

“It’s like being in the park playing five-on-five,” Irving said via ClutchPoints. “Luka brings his guys, me and Kevin bring our guys, and you know where most of the offense is going to go through.

“On the defensive end you just want to take the challenge. A few times I got switched on Luka, I felt like I did a good job just keeping him uncomfortable at certain times. I mean, there’s only so many things you can do, but you just try to make it tough.”

While the praise is certainly cool, this does not excuse the Nets from being very bad right now. If they continue down this trajectory, they won’t even be in contention for a play-in spot, which is downright embarrassing.

The Nets will have to tighten up their defense, moving forward. With their depth, this is not going to be an easy task. Hopefully, they find a will and a way to get it done.

