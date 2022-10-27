Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are a team looking to keep disaster at bay. Last season, the team should have been well on its way to the NBA Finals, but instead, they were swept in the first round. There have been quite a few issues with this Nets team, including the fact that Irving is always missing games. Not to mention, the Nets have very little depth on top of all of this.

This season, the Nets have added Ben Simmons to its roster and they are trying to find as much chemistry as possible. Getting new players acclimated to a system is no easy task, and Simmons is finding this out the hard way. For instance, through four games this season, Simmons is only averaging 5.2 points per game. This is truly awful, and it has led to a whole lot of criticism sent in Simmons’ direction.

Of course, this criticism followed him around last night as he only got four points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. There were some egregious moments during the game, including the one below where Simmons can be seen refusing to take a shot. Despite Irving’s pass and calls to shoot the ball, Simmons sent it back to Kevin Durant. It was a bad moment that had fans and critics roasting Simmons in unison.

After the game, Kyrie spoke to reporters about the game and Simmons’ performance. As you can see in the clip provided by TMZ, Irving ripped Simmons’ critics and said that everyone just needs to give him a chance.

“If we’re going to come in and be honest as a team,” Irving said, “I’m not trying to be critical over what Ben’s done right or done wrong every night. You guys keep coming here asking me, ‘what about Ben? what about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f***ing chance. We stay on his s***.”

