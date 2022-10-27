By now, it should be clear to everyone watching the NBA that there is something wrong with Ben Simmons. After missing a year, it was a given that he would be a bit rusty to start the year. Having said that, no one thought he would look as incompetent as he has. Sure, he is grabbing a few rebounds and getting some solid assists, but his scoring numbers have just been awful.

It feels like every single game is a regression of his skills, and on Wednesday night, he had fans screaming at the TV thanks to an awful 4-point performance. This came against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were able to defeat the Nets thanks to a 43-point performance from the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo. To put it lightly, Simmons and the Nets got outclassed.

John Fisher/Getty Images

There were some bad moments for Simmons throughout the game, including this one in the third quarter. As you can see in the video clip down below, Kyrie passes the ball off to Simmons who has a clear shot. Instead of shooting it, he opts to pass to Kevin Durant, who eventually got the bucket. Irving was so frustrated by Simmons that he yelled “shoot it Ben” while throwing his hands up in disgust.

This is yet another example of just how timid Simmons has become when it comes to playing basketball. He looks absolutely scared out there, and this should be of great concern to the Nets, moving forward. That said, the Nets put themselves in this situation, and now, they need to figure it out.

“SHOOT IT BEN!”



Kyrie Irving is begging Ben Simmons to shoot the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/gXGlCtB4QJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2022

The Nets are 1-3 to start the season, which is a continuation of their dysfunction from last season. On paper, this team should be a whole lot better, but for now, they are stuck with a roster that has very little depth.

