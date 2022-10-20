Ben Simmons could have made a huge impression on the league last night as the Brooklyn Nets took on the New Orleans Pelicans. In the end, however, he was awful. The man fouled out of the game having only scored four points. He also managed to get five rebounds, and five assists, which is fine, but his -26 is a key reason why his team got blown out.

This is not the statline of a supposed all-star player. One could say Simmons is mostly a defender now, but he couldn’t even manage that as Zion Williamson dunked all over him last night.

Ben Simmons Nets debut:



4 points

6 fouls

-26 pic.twitter.com/ydFq5j6m10 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 20, 2022

Simmons is a player who is already slandered a lot, so you can imagine how people reacted after last night’s performance. In the tweets down below, fans were extremely critical of Simmons, with one person saying that Simmons was engaging in “legalized bank robbery.” Considering how bad Simmons has been compared to his contract, it’s a damn fine analogy.

When Floyd Mayweather said legalized bank robbery, he was talking about Ben Simmons. — Ahmed/The Ears/Lakers suck🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 20, 2022

76ers fans watching Ben Simmons suck pic.twitter.com/Yp8a4NFnd5 — ⚡️ (@HoodiDrew) October 20, 2022

BEN SIMMONS IS BACK



4 points

5 rebounds

5 assists

6 fouls

3 turnovers

2/3 shooting (both dunks)

-26 +/- — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) October 20, 2022

Zion when he sees Ben Simmons guarding himpic.twitter.com/acgcLHWOEY — Overtime (@overtime) October 20, 2022

Zion's POV of Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/TQvxiZ3enh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 20, 2022

Nets fans looking at Ben Simmons fouling out with just four points pic.twitter.com/bEhksFbRDB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 20, 2022

Things can only get better for the Nets at this point. They started the year off with a dud, but there is room for improvement. Whether or not the Nets actually improve, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.