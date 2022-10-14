Ben Simmons was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers last season after a long and drawn-out hold-out. By the end of it, Sixers fans hated him, which is understandable when you consider how this took place just mere months after Simmons was awful in the playoffs.

Simmons is finally getting his rhythm back with the Brooklyn Nets, and fans are excited to see how he does this year. Simmons himself is excited, and according to Nick Friedell, he is salivating over the idea of going back to Philadelphia. Simmons wants to face that crowd, and he wants to learn how to deal with these situations, much like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have.

“F—, I can’t wait to go there,” Simmons said. “But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev has, Ky has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

Simmons is starting to show that he cares, which is good news for the Nets. If he continues to improve, then perhaps this team can actually compete for a championship.

