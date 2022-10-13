Ben Simmons has been laughed at quite a bit over the years. The last year has been specifically harsh for Simmons as he hasn’t played much basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star was out of commission for quite some time, but now, he is back on the floor and trying to get into a rhythm with his teammates.

Unfortunately for Simmons, there have been times when he has simply looked pedestrian on the court. He even had himself a viral moment this past week as he got up a horrible shot while practicing at an outdoor court. It was an embarrassing moment for Simmons, especially as the internet continued to pile on.

Ben Simmons 💀 pic.twitter.com/tpt07yqAFA — points LeBron needs for #1 (@LeBronPoints) October 11, 2022

Recently, Simmons spoke about the viral clip, claiming that his teammates hit plenty of airballs throughout the practice. He thinks that people just hate him and that they will continue to target him because of it.

“There was a clip of me airballing a shot at the park,” Simmons began. “Meanwhile, like 10 guys airballed multiple shots…it’s like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything — like Ben can’t do [this or that]. Like come on man, you think I’m just airballing every shot?”

– Ben pic.twitter.com/d0NDlALnKc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2022

Simmons has a lot of work to do if he wants to restore the trust of basketball fans. Hopefully, his season is one to remember, for all of the right reasons.