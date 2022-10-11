Ben Simmons has always been touted as one of the worst shooters in the entire NBA. As good as he is on the defensive end of the floor, Simmons has always had a hard time getting shots up. Even his free throw shooting is atrocious, and all of these years later, he has shown very little improvement.

This is especially concerning for the Brooklyn Nets, who will have to deal with him all season. Simmons is notorious for not even attempting shots, and when he does, it’s pretty embarrassing. Case in point, Simmons air-balled a shot outside recently as he was seen practicing with Nets stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Ben Simmons 💀 pic.twitter.com/tpt07yqAFA — points LeBron needs for #1 (@LeBronPoints) October 11, 2022

Overall, it was a pretty embarrassing miss by Simmons, who needs to avoid moments like this if he wants to give fans confidence in his abilities. This is probably the worst way to do that, and the Twitter ridicule has been constant.

Cousin Sal on Twitter said “This is so good. Ben Simmons should never ever take a shot in public. Including during the season in NBA arenas.” One fan took things a step further and wrote “Ben Simmons has the shooting form of someone whose entire basketball experience is yelling KOBE as they throw a crumpled up piece of paper in the general direction of a trash can.”

At this point, it seems clear that Simmons will just never be a good shooter. Unfortunately, that does not help any of the teams that he plays for.