Ben Simmons is currently practicing with the Brooklyn Nets at training camp this week, and so far, he has impressed his teammates, as well as his head coach. It is clear that Simmons wants to get back to the court, and he is doing everything he can to make sure he proves the detractors wrong this season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kyrie Irving has been taking notice of Simmons, and he is a firm believer that Simmons can be a huge factor for the Nets this season. In fact, when asked about his role, Irving believes Simmons could be placed anywhere on the court and still thrive.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

“Anything’s possible,” Irving said. “He [Simmons] has that ‘it’ inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself as a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn’t able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

If the Nets don’t fall into any bad habits, they could very well have an incredible season. Hopefully, that is the case as Nets fans cannot go through another year of dysfunction.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

[Via]