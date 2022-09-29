Ben Simmons was one of the most scrutinized players in the entire NBA last season. Fans were upset that he wouldn’t play with the Philadelphia 76ers, and they were even more upset when he wasn’t able to make his way to the court while playing for the Nets.

Simmons was suffering from back issues, and after getting surgery five months ago, he is now back on the court and practicing with his teammates. Just a couple of days ago, Simmons could be seen shooting threes, and for the most part, he has been doing very well alongside his Nets teammates.

Ben Simmons shooting threes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1bIMtMivP0 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 27, 2022

Yesterday, Simmons provided his fans with a very solid update that should make them excited for the start of the season. As you can see in this report from Kristian Winfield, Simmons believes his back is doing just fine, and that he is actually surprised by how well it has held up since the start of training camp.

“I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked,” Simmons said.

This is obviously a good sign for the Nets and hopefully, it means Simmons will play in the first game of the season. If not, then there are going to be droves of Nets fans who will be livid at Simmons, and even the front office for putting up with it all.

