Ben Simmons is known for having a bad shot. Throughout the first few years of his NBA career, Simmons has been roasted on numerous occasions for not getting off shots, while only making enough three-pointers to count on one finger.

When you are a point guard, this kind of playing style is pretty well unacceptable and it has forced his teams to try him out in different roles. Having said that, Simmons is still working on his three-point shot as he just wants to prove everyone wrong. It’s something he works on every year, and now that he is in Brooklyn, fans will be watching him closely to make sure he has truly improved.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This week, Simmons got to start training camp with the Nets, and by all accounts, he will be available to play come opening night.

In the following clip below, Simmons can be seen getting off to a solid start at Nets camp thanks to some three-point shooting drills. Simmons was making his shots and his jumper looks a lot better. Of course, we’ve fallen into this trap before, so there is no telling whether or not this translates into next season.

Ben Simmons shooting threes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1bIMtMivP0 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 27, 2022

Hopefully, Simmons can finally prove everyone wrong and show that he can actually hit jumpers. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NBA world.