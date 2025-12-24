Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry

BY Alexander Cole 511 Views
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake was streaming again with BenDaDonnn last night, and it led to a revelation about his new album, "ICEMAN."

Anytime Drake has a new album in the works, you know that it is going to be a big story. The last time we got a solo Drizzy project, it was back in 2023 with For All The Dogs. Since that time, he has had a public feud with Kendrick Lamar, and a decent enough collaborative project with PartyNextDoor.

The fans want ICEMAN to be a career-defining project. While the first few singles from the album have proven to be a tad disappointing, there is no denying that Drake is looking to deliver. He has reverted back into the studio, and his most recent snippets suggest a comeback is in full effect.

We have been able to hear some of these snippets on his Kick livestreams with his good friend BenDaDonnn. That said, there is still one very pressing question right now: when is the album dropping.

Last night, Drake didn't exactly offer an answer to that question. However, he offered one final update for 2025 that will surely get fans excited. Not to mention, it sends a warning shot at the entire industry.

When is ICEMAN Dropping?

"I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," Drake said. "ICEMAN coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

DJ Akademiks recently made the prediction that Drake was going to be taking a ton of shots on his new album. This shouldn't be all that surprising, as Drizzy has never shied away from getting his licks in, well past the expiry date.

ICEMAN is a project that will be important for Drake's career. After losing the beef to Kendrick, there is pressure to perform. GNX was one of the biggest albums of 2024/25. Now, Drake needs to do something similar with ICEMAN. Otherwise, there are going to be numerous pundits calling the project a failure.

Drake understands this better than anyone, and that's why he is putting this much effort into the new record. He can't afford not to.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
