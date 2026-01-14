Drake has become the first rapper to simultaneously have 10 different albums ranked on the Billboard 200 chart in the same week. According to Kurrco, his 2022 project, Her Loss, squeaked into the latest update at No. 200, helping him make history.

Drake's highest-ranked album is 2011's iconic Take Care at No. 17, followed by Some Sexy Songs 4 U at No. 25, Views at No. 39, Certified Lover Boy at No. 64, For All The Dogs at No. 72, Thank Me Later at No. 92, Scorpion at No. 101, More Life at No. 133, and Nothing Was the Same at No. 179.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated Drake's success in the replies. "I just know his haters kept scrolling annoyed as f*ck that they saw this post," one user wrote. Another added: "WAY BETTER THER YOUR FAVORITES. THERE IS NOTHING YALL CAN DO ABOUT IT."

When Is Drake Dropping "Iceman"?

The rise of Drake's album on the Billboard 200 chart comes as he gears up for his next release, Iceman. Despite not yet confirming an official release date, he has been promoting the project for months. DJ Akademiks even wrote on his X account, last week: "ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!"

Drake last provided insight of his own while streaming with BenDaDonnn before the end of 2025. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," he said at the time. "Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”