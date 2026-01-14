Drake Becomes First Rapper With 10 Albums On The Billboard 200 Simultaneously

BY Cole Blake
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
The news comes as fans have been streaming Drake's best albums in anticipation of the release of his next effort, "Iceman."

Drake has become the first rapper to simultaneously have 10 different albums ranked on the Billboard 200 chart in the same week. According to Kurrco, his 2022 project, Her Loss, squeaked into the latest update at No. 200, helping him make history.

Drake's highest-ranked album is 2011's iconic Take Care at No. 17, followed by Some Sexy Songs 4 U at No. 25, Views at No. 39, Certified Lover Boy at No. 64, For All The Dogs at No. 72, Thank Me Later at No. 92, Scorpion at No. 101, More Life at No. 133, and Nothing Was the Same at No. 179.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated Drake's success in the replies. "I just know his haters kept scrolling annoyed as f*ck that they saw this post," one user wrote. Another added: "WAY BETTER THER YOUR FAVORITES. THERE IS NOTHING YALL CAN DO ABOUT IT."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Boldly Labels Drake's "For All The Dogs" A Classic

When Is Drake Dropping "Iceman"?

The rise of Drake's album on the Billboard 200 chart comes as he gears up for his next release, Iceman. Despite not yet confirming an official release date, he has been promoting the project for months. DJ Akademiks even wrote on his X account, last week: "ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!"

Drake last provided insight of his own while streaming with BenDaDonnn before the end of 2025. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," he said at the time. "Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

 Speaking with Complex in November, he promised to host at least one more Iceman livestream episode. "The finale will be our best work,” he told the outlet. He has been revealing a new single with each stream. So far, he's released "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' Latest Update Suggests Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

