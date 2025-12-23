Drake Reveals He Bought Saweetie's Viral Bentley And Gave It Back To Quavo

BY Cole Blake 484 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake recalled the story involving Quavo and Saweetie while livestreaming with BenDaDonnn, earlier this week.

Drake says he bought the blue Bentley that Quavo gifted to Saweetie when they were dating and gave it back to the Migos rapper as a surprise. While speaking with BenDaDonnn during a livestream, earlier this week, Drake recalled Quavo's reaction to the move.

"You remember when the Saweetie Bentley was going viral?" Drake asked. "There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie's car. Quavo had gotten it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere, and this is when we were first on Stake, and paper was just running... I was like, 'Imma buy that back for my dog. I kind of tried to do the same thing where I invited him over like, 'Yo, come over. There's a party.' I parked the whip right in the front. I bought it for him. He thought she was there."

When BenDaDonnn pressed Drake to find out how Quavo reacted, he laughed and remarked, "It's not about what he said, but he really didn't understand the joke."

Drake "Iceman" Update

Elsewhere in the livestream, BenDaDonnn attempted to get a release date for Drake's next studio album, Iceman. “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill,” Ben joked at one point. Drake responded: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.”

Despite shutting BenDaDonnn down, Drake promised that he's still working on the project. “I know what you’re waiting on, so trust me. We’re cheffing," he said. He previously hinted at dropping Iceman before the end of 2025, but it doesn't appear that will be the case. Speaking with Complex, last month, he promised to host at least one more Iceman livestream episode. "The finale will be our best work,” he told the outlet. So far, he's released three singles, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
