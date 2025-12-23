Drake says he bought the blue Bentley that Quavo gifted to Saweetie when they were dating and gave it back to the Migos rapper as a surprise. While speaking with BenDaDonnn during a livestream, earlier this week, Drake recalled Quavo's reaction to the move.

"You remember when the Saweetie Bentley was going viral?" Drake asked. "There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie's car. Quavo had gotten it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere, and this is when we were first on Stake, and paper was just running... I was like, 'Imma buy that back for my dog. I kind of tried to do the same thing where I invited him over like, 'Yo, come over. There's a party.' I parked the whip right in the front. I bought it for him. He thought she was there."

When BenDaDonnn pressed Drake to find out how Quavo reacted, he laughed and remarked, "It's not about what he said, but he really didn't understand the joke."

Elsewhere in the livestream, BenDaDonnn attempted to get a release date for Drake's next studio album, Iceman. “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill,” Ben joked at one point. Drake responded: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.”