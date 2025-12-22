Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

BY Cole Blake 612 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake also provided BenDaDonnn with an update on when he's dropping his highly anticipated album, "Iceman."

Drake nearly spat out his drink with laughter after BenDaDonnn tried giving him a warning about going to Memphis, Tennessee. A clip of the hilarious interaction has been circulating on social media. It stems from a recent livestream with the Toronto rapper.

"Tell them how legit I am in Memphis. I feel like people be playing with my name," Drake said. BenDaDonn responded by revealing that he was just in the city. "I did a little get back. They were like, 'tell Drake he ain't good.' I was like, 'Hold on. Y'all got me f*cked up. That's my main man. Y'all not doing that.'" The response nearly caused Drake to spit out his drink in laughter.

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "Bro couldnt believe what he just heard," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "That check-in got him."

Read More: Drake Subs Kendrick Lamar & His Enemies With Petty Dig At Spotify

Drake's "Iceman" Album

During the same livestream, BenDaDonnn tried getting a release date for Drake's next studio album, Iceman. “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill,” Ben joked at one point. Drake responded: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.” He later revealed that Iceman is "on the way," adding, “I know what you’re waiting on, so trust me. We’re cheffing.”

Despite Drake previously hinting that Iceman would arrive before the end of the year, there is still no official release date for the project. So far, he's released three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

He's promoted those tracks by hosting a livestream for each song. Speaking with Complex, last month, Drake promised to have at least one more Iceman livestream episode in the works. "The finale will be our best work,” he told the outlet.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Leaves Fans In Disbelief After Joining Erika Kirk At TPUSA’s America Fest

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois Music Drake Proves He’s Still Got It With Impressive “ICEMAN” Snippet 4.0K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Fan Account Being Exposed For Posting From India 4.9K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Likes Halsey's Video Comparing Kendrick Lamar's Flow To Dax 7.0K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Makes A Promise About "ICEMAN" As Fans Demand Answers 1.8K
Comments 0