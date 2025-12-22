Drake nearly spat out his drink with laughter after BenDaDonnn tried giving him a warning about going to Memphis, Tennessee. A clip of the hilarious interaction has been circulating on social media. It stems from a recent livestream with the Toronto rapper.

"Tell them how legit I am in Memphis. I feel like people be playing with my name," Drake said. BenDaDonn responded by revealing that he was just in the city. "I did a little get back. They were like, 'tell Drake he ain't good.' I was like, 'Hold on. Y'all got me f*cked up. That's my main man. Y'all not doing that.'" The response nearly caused Drake to spit out his drink in laughter.

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "Bro couldnt believe what he just heard," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "That check-in got him."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

During the same livestream, BenDaDonnn tried getting a release date for Drake's next studio album, Iceman. “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill,” Ben joked at one point. Drake responded: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.” He later revealed that Iceman is "on the way," adding, “I know what you’re waiting on, so trust me. We’re cheffing.”

Despite Drake previously hinting that Iceman would arrive before the end of the year, there is still no official release date for the project. So far, he's released three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.