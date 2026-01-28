Drake Calls Out NFR Podcast For Criticizing Justin Bieber's "Where Are U Now"

The move comes as Drake is still at work on his next studio album, "Iceman," which fans expect to be releasing soon.

Drake went off on the NFR Podcast in a comment on Instagram, earlier this week, complaining about them criticizing Justin Bieber's hit song, "Where Are U Now." One of the hosts named the track among a list of the "Songs I Hate That Have Over 1 Billion Streams."

Replying to the move online, Drake wrote: "Where are you now is a classic ur tweaking." As a screenshot of the comment circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions to Drake's antics. "He’s right tho that sh*t had the skreets moving for like 2 summers," one user wrote. Another countered: "Where are you now sounds like a bunch of instruments then pause when Justin starts singing. One of the worst songs ever."

Drake's comment comes after he publicly complained about Bieber leaving him on read, last year. Taking to Instagram, Bieber shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption: "Dm me if u wanna make music together." In the comments section, Drake replied: "I DM’d but no reply."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

If Drake does end up getting to work with Justin Bieber, the song could appear on his next studio album, Iceman. While the project still doesn't have a release date, Drake has hinted at intending to drop it soon on several occasions. Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks wrote on X: "ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!"

A few weeks before that, Drake hinted at finishing up the project while streaming with BenDaDonnn. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," he said at the time. "Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.” Around the same time, he also confirmed that he intends to host one more Iceman livestream.

He has already released several singles from the project. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

