Drake Admits He DM'd Justin Bieber About Collaborating But Hasn't Heard Back

BY Cole Blake 3.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 40th American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Justin Bieber and recording artist Drake at the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA)
Drake's attempt at working with Justin Bieber comes after he revealed he's gearing up for a new "chapter" in his career.

Drake says he reached out to Justin Bieber to collaborate but the iconic pop star never messaged him back. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bieber shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption: "Dm me if u wanna make music together." Several artists popped up in the comments section including Big Sean, Kehlani, and Jaden Smith. Drake did as well, but it doesn't appear to have gone all that well for him. “I DM’d but no reply," Drake wrote.

The idea of Drake and Justin Bieber teaming up for a new song has fans on social media stoked. "I ain’t gon lie JB and Drake could still make a banger. With all the great producers out rn you can still make a hit with these 2," one user wrote of the idea on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Drake should write for Justin. The kinda songs Drake sings, like the ones from $$$4U, are like songs I feel Justin should be singing too not those teen pop music he keeps singing lol."

Read More: Drake Teams Up With 21 Savage Again And Raps About YSL RICO Case On Freshly Leaked Songs

Drake's Next Album

The attempt at collaborating with Justin Bieber comes after Drake just teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and moved 246,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The single, "Nokia," also made it inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake appears to already gearing up for a new album. Taking to Instagram, last month, he warned fans about entering a new "chapter" in his career. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he captioned the post. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

Read More: OVO Affiliate Preme Claims Kendrick Lamar Couldn't Take Drake Down Amid "NOKIA" Success

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Cryptically Teases Next Music Video From "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" 3.1K
Drake PartyNextDoor Streaming Title Hip Hop News Music Drake & PartyNextDoor’s Snag Impressive Streaming Title For The Third Week In A Row 2.3K
Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake Hip Hop News Music Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Cryptic Post About “Uneasy” Next Chapter 3.5K
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1434