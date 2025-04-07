Drake Admits He DM'd Justin Bieber About Collaborating But Hasn't Heard Back

Drake says he reached out to Justin Bieber to collaborate but the iconic pop star never messaged him back. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bieber shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption: "Dm me if u wanna make music together." Several artists popped up in the comments section including Big Sean, Kehlani, and Jaden Smith. Drake did as well, but it doesn't appear to have gone all that well for him. “I DM’d but no reply," Drake wrote.
The idea of Drake and Justin Bieber teaming up for a new song has fans on social media stoked. "I ain’t gon lie JB and Drake could still make a banger. With all the great producers out rn you can still make a hit with these 2," one user wrote of the idea on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Drake should write for Justin. The kinda songs Drake sings, like the ones from $$$4U, are like songs I feel Justin should be singing too not those teen pop music he keeps singing lol."
Drake's Next Album
Drake responds to Justin Bieber after he asked people to DM him to work on music 👀
“I DM’d but no reply” pic.twitter.com/jrqNTKr3cA
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 7, 2025
The attempt at collaborating with Justin Bieber comes after Drake just teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and moved 246,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The single, "Nokia," also made it inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Following the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake appears to already gearing up for a new album. Taking to Instagram, last month, he warned fans about entering a new "chapter" in his career. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he captioned the post. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."
