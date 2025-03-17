Drake Cryptically Teases Next Music Video From "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

Drake appears to be preparing for the release of a music video for his hit song, "Nokia," off of his PartyNextDoor collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday night, he shared a picture of an old Nokia phone as well as a camera from behind the scenes of a video set. He didn't provide any further details, but the track has been the most popular of off the new album.

When Akademiks TV shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans predicted the song will rise on the charts with the release. "Even Playboi Carti can’t stop Nokia to going number 1," one user wrote, referencing the success of the rapper's new Music album. Another added: "He finally got tired of Kendrick being on top, about time! Shoulda dropped this weeks ago!" Kendrick Lamar's "Luther" with SZA has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 in recent weeks.

Drake's Next Album

Drake teasing a Nokia music video 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ouOcOmoTA — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 16, 2025

The teaser for a "Nokia" music video comes after Drake recently hinted at the "next chapter" of his career in a post on Instagram. He shared a series of pictures of himself as well as a screenshot of Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he captioned the post. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

While that post left Drake fans ecstatic for new music, not everyone was so excited. Charlamagne Tha God, Elliott Wilson, and more trolled the Toronto rapper over the cryptic nature of the post.