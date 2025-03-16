Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Cryptic Post About “Uneasy” Next Chapter

Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake recently took to Instagram to share a mysterious post about what's to come, leaving his fans to speculate.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Drake. After going up against Kendrick Lamar in the most viral rap beef of 2024, he saw the Compton MC take home five Grammy awards for his hit diss track "Not Like That." This is the same song he took legal action against UMG over, alleging that the label knowingly spread the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile. Shortly after, Kendrick performed part of the track during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Just a few days after that, Drake dropped an album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project arrived just in time for Valentine's Day, with various songs quickly becoming fan favorites. His solo track "Nokia" has been especially successful, recently reaching No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music and re-entering the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What's next for the Toronto rapper remains to be seen, but he did provide his supporters with some hints last week in a cryptic Instagram post.

Drake's Next Album

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨," he wrote. The message earned mixed reactions from social media users. While it's managed to get some excited for what's to come, others think Drake missed the mark.

This includes Elliott Wilson, who weighed in on the announcement during a recent episode of The Bigger Picture. He criticized Drake's decision to drop his album with PartyNextDoor instead of just releasing "Nokia" as a single before dropping a solo project. "I thought he was such a brilliant strategist, just like a fellow brilliant strategist, Kendrick," he said. "He's more cunning and witty than strategic in the way he moves. I don't get it anymore."

