Drake Claims He's "Cooking" Up New Music After Allegedly Being Cut From Playboi Carti Album

BY Elias Andrews 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2
SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Drake spent the day teasing fans with Instagram posts, and he confirmed that new music is around the corner.

Playboi Carti may have dominated the conversation on March 13, but Drake wasn't far behind. The 6 God reportedly told DJ Akademiks that he has been locked in as of late, and plans to drop new music soon. It is something fans have been anticipating since the release of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U on February 14th, but it's another thing entirely to get confirmation. Akademiks pulled up text messages between him and the 6 God, and it sounds pretty promising.

"Right now I am cookin bro," DJ Akademiks read from his Drake message. "You know where I'm at mentally when I'm locked in. I'm in the zone, its just me…" The media personality also made a point of noting that Drake is not going to be teaming up with collaborators or other artists. This is not going to follow the template of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U or Her Loss. Drake is reportedly cooking up something that will be a showcase for him and him alone. "Literally, it's just him," Ak stated. "Don't attach no other artists to him, no friends. He's making good sh*t. He's locked in more than ever before."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Roasts Drake For Cryptic Hint At His Next Chapter

Drake Playboi Carti New Song

Back to Playboi Carti. DJ Akademiks spent most of March 14 drumming up excitement for Carti's new album, I AM MUSIC. The most interesting piece of information Ak relayed about the album, though, is that Drake recorded a guest verse for the album. He claims to have heard the song, but is doubtful it'll make the final cut. The reason? Well, DJ Akademiks alleged Kendrick Lamar is the creative director of I AM MUSIC, and logically inferred that anything with Drake's involvement would get the boot. Here's the thing, though. Ak's claim about Lamar was denied by Playboi Carti's producer.

F1LTHY, the man behind Carti's "ALL RED" single, assured fans that Lamar was not taking control of the album's creative direction. He's a fan of the Compton rapper, but I AM MUSIC is a Carti vision, from start to finish. "Kendrick fam but he is NOT the creative director of this album," the producer explained. "This Carti album." Akademiks being wrong about this piece of information does raise questions about Drake's involvement in I AM MUSIC. Regardless, the rapper's Instagram does seem to confirm that he has solo material in the works.

Read More: Drake Applauds Gracie Abrams For GOAT Beat Switch On “The Secret Of Us” Track

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Playboi Carti Reveals "I AM MUSIC" Features After Briefly Delaying Album 3.4K
Kendrick Lamar Featured Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again 9.8K
Playboi Carti Wants To Drop Again Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Reportedly Wants To Drop Again Shortly After “I AM MUSIC” Release 968
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Features New Album I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC" 5.3K