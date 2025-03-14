Drake Claims He's "Cooking" Up New Music After Allegedly Being Cut From Playboi Carti Album

Playboi Carti may have dominated the conversation on March 13, but Drake wasn't far behind. The 6 God reportedly told DJ Akademiks that he has been locked in as of late, and plans to drop new music soon. It is something fans have been anticipating since the release of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U on February 14th, but it's another thing entirely to get confirmation. Akademiks pulled up text messages between him and the 6 God, and it sounds pretty promising.

"Right now I am cookin bro," DJ Akademiks read from his Drake message. "You know where I'm at mentally when I'm locked in. I'm in the zone, its just me…" The media personality also made a point of noting that Drake is not going to be teaming up with collaborators or other artists. This is not going to follow the template of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U or Her Loss. Drake is reportedly cooking up something that will be a showcase for him and him alone. "Literally, it's just him," Ak stated. "Don't attach no other artists to him, no friends. He's making good sh*t. He's locked in more than ever before."

Drake Playboi Carti New Song

Back to Playboi Carti. DJ Akademiks spent most of March 14 drumming up excitement for Carti's new album, I AM MUSIC. The most interesting piece of information Ak relayed about the album, though, is that Drake recorded a guest verse for the album. He claims to have heard the song, but is doubtful it'll make the final cut. The reason? Well, DJ Akademiks alleged Kendrick Lamar is the creative director of I AM MUSIC, and logically inferred that anything with Drake's involvement would get the boot. Here's the thing, though. Ak's claim about Lamar was denied by Playboi Carti's producer.