Drake Teases "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Announcement With Cryptic Posts

BY Elias Andrews
Drake And Future Perform At Staples Center
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Musician Drake performs onstage at Staples Center on September 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Drake flooded social media with photos brandishing specific phrases and the branding design from his last album.

Drake knows how to drum up excitement using Instagram. The 6 God has perfected the combination of photos and oblique captions to spark fans speculation and rumors regarding new drops. This was on full display March 13. The rapper took to Instagram to post a series of photos in which he promotes imagery and phrases related to $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. What it is about the album he's promoting is unclear, but that's, admittedly, why it's so intriguing.

Drake's latest release has already dropped, and sparked widespread debate online. Some love it, some hate it (and all agree that "NOKIA" hits). The rapper seemingly has more to run out when it comes to the album's unique dollar sign spelling. Drizzy posted half a dozen images of himself rocking different outfits and teasing seemingly random phrases. Most of them, however, utilize the $ scheme that graced his last album title. "$$$olid as a rock," one caption read. "$$$illy Rabbit," read another. One of the posts simply had "$$$$" as its caption. The dollar sign emblem also appeared on some of the photos.

Drake New Album 2025

There have been multiple fan theories as to what Drake could be up to. Some theorize that he is planning to drop merch in relation to $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. It'd make sense, given the fashion forward angle of the aforementioned photos. Other suspect that the 6 God could be teaming up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for a deluxe version of the album, and the captions represent the new song titles. It's possible, but at the same time, the dollar sign emblem didn't appear any of the original song titles. "BOB JACKLE$" would be an admittedly intriguing name for a Drake cut, but the evidence to support this one is slim.

Drizzy could, of course, simply be using the branding to drop some photos of himself and draw more attention to the album. $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U debuted at number one, and despite falling short of Kendrick Lamar's GNX this week, the album is still killing it. "NOKIA" charted at ten on the Hot 100, and based on the song's virality on social media, it will be sticking around for the entire summer. Plus, Drake has already confirmed that a new solo album is on the way. OVO fans are eating good.

Elias Andrews
