Halftime Revenge? FIFA President Teases Drake 2026 World Cup Performance

Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
FIFA has an interest in escalating the Drake verses Kendrick Lamar battle on the world's biggest sports stage.

Drake lost the Kendrick Lamar battle in 2024. The rapper was roundhouse kicked by "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Lamar has not made it easy on him in 2025, dominating the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. K. Dot's album is even competing with Drake's on the Billboard charts despite coming out months ago. But the battle isn't over. The 6 God wants to get momentum back, and a recent comment by the FIFA President suggests how.

Gianni Infantino discussed the 2026 World Cup during a recent appearance on Good Day New York. The FIFA President was asked about the upcoming event, and host Rosanna Scotto suggested that he call on Drake to perform the World Cup Halftime Show. "I have a great idea for you for the Halftime," she stated. "Drake… Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Superbowl." Infantino was not only intrigued by the idea, but noted that he already has a relationship with the 6 God. "Drake was with us when we announced the host cities." The FIFA President liked the idea of stoking rivalry flames, and assured the host he'd reach out to Drizzy. "That's a good idea," he asserted. "I should have his number somewhere."

Drake FIFA Ambassador

Drake has been rumored to perform at the World Cup Halftime Show since February 2024. The rapper being involved with the aforementioned announcement did a lot to boost these rumors. He praised FIFA's decision to come to Canada, in particular. "Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot," Drizzy explained. "In Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences. So when the world comes, it's going to be beautiful." The rumors have not led to any concrete plans being made, however. The only people Infantino has tapped to work on the Halftime Show thus far is Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of the band Coldplay.

The duo are tasked with curating the Halftime Show, which will take place in New Jersey. "I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen," Infantino said during a press conference. "This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world." Drake is a strong choice, and is already named FIFA Ambassador for Canada. Contrary to what fans like Mal and DJ Akademiks have claimed, though, nothing is set in stone.

