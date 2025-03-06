Drake Goes Full Drake And Rents Out Club To Blast Sabrina Carpenter Music

Drake loves to gamble, and apparently the rapper loves to do so in the peace and quiet of an empty night club.

Drake raps about a lavish lifestyle, and backs it up. The rapper's expenditures have become the stuff of legend. Pick your poison, from money blown at strip clubs to the lavish birthday parties thrown over the years. Drizzy may not be the beloved cultural force he once was, but he still knows how to go big. He decided to sequester some alone time in the most Drake-ish way imaginable on Tuesday. He not only rented out a night club to sit and unwind, but he played Sabrina Carpenter while he did it.

The footage is something out of a music video parody. Drake can be seen sitting in an empty night club with a massive coat on. He's gambling on the screen, and can be heard getting annoyed when a certain bet doesn't go his way. The cherry on top of the whole scene, though, is the Sabrina Carpenter music in the background. There's something undeniably funny about the 6 God, living like a king, while listening to "Espresso" at club level volume. The fact that there's footage of the situation leads us to believe that he's in on how comical the situation is.

Drake Sabrina Carpenter Beef

Drake and Sabrina Carpenter have never directly crossed paths. The latter covered Drizzy's 2013 classic "Hold On, We're Going Home" during a 2020 interview. There's been little expressed in terms of desired collaboration, though. If anything, Carpenter has been swept up in the Drake vs. UMG situation. The pop star announced a deluxe version of her latest album after winning two Grammy Awards. The release date happened to be Valentine's Day, the same exact day Drake planned to drop $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U.

6 God supporters theorized that UMG was trying to step on the rapper's release date. If another artist on their roster dropped, it would take away from his album sales. The conspiracy theory went away, though, when $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U debuted at number on Billboard 200. Drake's decision to bump Carpenter music during his night club downtime leads us to believe he's got nothing against the singer.

